Down on Copperline: Brent Lambert and Carrboro’s Kitchen Mastering

By Orange County Arts Commission
chapelboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVia the Orange County Arts Commission, Article by David Menconi. Pretty much by definition, mastering engineers do their work behind the scenes and largely unheralded. That describes Brent Lambert, proprietor of Kitchen Mastering on Brewer Lane in Carrboro, who has quietly built a nationwide reputation over the past 20-plus years for his work with a broad range of local, regional, national and even international acts – Ani DiFranco, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure, Alejandro Escovedo, Cracker, Mipso, Avett Brothers, Sarah Shook, Nnenna Freelon and many more.

