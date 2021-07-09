Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

There Goes My Hero: ‘Black Widow’ Finally Gets Her Due

By Lina Lecaro
Village Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, the fate of Marvel’s superhero known as Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, is probably known to all, even those who are not really avid MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) followers. This writer needs to admit right off the bat to being part of the latter camp. I’ve only seen the first of The Avengers, Iron Man and Thor movies, and the second Captain America, but I have seen both Ant Mans, both Guardian of the Galaxys, plus Captain Marvel, Dr. Strange, and Black Panther. Spiderman is my favorite so I’ve seen all of those. Clearly there are holes in my recognition and understanding of the universe, or rather multiverse, due to what I haven’t seen, which, if you count all the Disney+ stuff, is a lot.

www.villagevoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Widows#My Hero#Iron Man#L A Weekly#Mcu#American#Hq#Taskmaster#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
Related
MoviesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

‘Black Widow’ Review: Marvel Goes Back to the Big Screen

This is a good time for fans of enormous blockbusters about outsider misfits who band together to form a surrogate family. There’s already a new Fast & Furious in theaters, F9, where Dominic Toretto’s “family” of street racers does battle with his half-brother Jakob. Now there’s Black Widow, the first Marvel movie to hit theaters after a two-year Covid layoff that, like so many of us, quarantined the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. Like F9, Black Widow turns domestic drama into fodder for a massive action film, with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff alternately fighting with or beside three other superheroes who, many years before, had been part of a sleeper cell of Russian agents disguised as a happy American family.
MoviesComplex

Family Spies: ‘Black Widow’ Avenges Her Past in Thrilling Farewell

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff—aka Black Widow—has an extensive history within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Debuting in 2010’s Iron Man 2, the MCU’s first female superhero would go on to feature in six other films, including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame joining characters like Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America in the upper echelon of appearances across Marvel’s movies. Like those three characters, Natasha is a critical fixture in making the “universe” part of the MCU feel as big as it does; unlike those three characters, it took 11 years for the character to receive her own starring vehicle. Simply put: a Black Widow solo movie is long overdue.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Fans Finally Realizing Where Natasha Got Her Avengers: Infinity War Look From

Black Widow fans are heartbroken realizing how the movie sets up Natasha Romanoff’s Avengers: Infinity War look. Yelena Bulova is a major character in the film, and her vest is a bit of a running gag. It’s the first piece of clothing she buys, and Nat ends up with it by the end of the movie. However, some Black Widow fans are realizing that the vest is the same one the hero was wearing on that ill-fated mission to stop Thanos. The blonde hair and new accessory debut at the end of the movie when she goes off to reunite the Avengers. It’s all very emotional because the viewers realize that things are going to get darker here for a while. Infinity War will see half the world wiped out from Thanos, and then Endgame is the mission that Nat won’t make it back from. It’s pretty freaking sad when you think about it. Check out some of the responses here.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

In Black Widow, the MCU Gets Reflective, If Not Introspective

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. If you haven’t seen the film yet and don’t want it spoiled, bookmark this page and come back soon!. Black Widow is a movie about mirroring. It is, in a very literal sense, a film about reflection. This motif runs through all levels...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Director On Natasha Romanoff Not Getting A Funeral

Black Widow director Cate Shortland discussed why Natasha Romanoff didn’t get a funeral like fellow Avengers alum Tony Stark. Mild spoilers ahead for Black Widow. The end of Avengers: Endgame saw all the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together for a beautiful funeral for Tony Stark, who sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos. It was a sobering moment for the franchise, as it paid tribute to the character but also to the actor, who played the role for over a decade. Some fans were disappointed that Natasha Romanoff didn’t get the same on-screen send-off that Tony Stark did.
MoviesPatriot Ledger

Ready for her solo: 'Black Widow' isn't your average superhero movie

Scarlett Johansson has put a lot of work into making Black Widow one of Marvel’s toughest and most engaging superheroes. Since she debuted in 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” Johansson has taken the elite super-spy from Captain America’s sidekick to bona fide badass. With acrobatic fighting skills and expert marksmanship, Black Widow more than holds her own among the Avengers – many of whom have enjoyed multiple stand-alone movies. Finally, after a year’s delay due to COVID, she has the self-titled movie she’s long deserved. Better late than never, I suppose.
MoviesVanity Fair

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Catches $215 Million in Her Web

Black Widow, the superhero action picture starring Scarlett Johansson, isn’t only a hit for the “early post-pandemic era”—it’s a hit in this and every other timeline. Here are the numbers for the 24th entry in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which is...
TV ShowsEsquire

Black Widow's Ending Sets Up More Adventures For Its Heroes

As is the case with nearly anything that has the crimson-red Marvel banner slapped on the front of it, Black Widow is an instant hit. One of Marvel’s first true female-driven films or TV shows (WandaVision still had Vision) gave us Captain America: The Winter Soldier-esque vibes, but with a moving story about the hold abusers can have on the people they manipulate—and what it takes to free yourself from it.
MoviesScreendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘Black Widow’ finally makes her entrance

After a delay of more than a year, Disney has finally released Marvel superhero adventure Black Widow in the UK and Ireland, and will deliver the territory’s widest theatrical release since cinemas began reopening in May. The comic book adaptation, starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland, opened in...
MoviesPosted by
92.9 The Bull

‘Black Widow’: The One Thing That Connected All Her Movies

Barring some shocking return (or maybe another prequel), Black Widow’s journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It began with a small supporting role in Iron Man 2, continued through eight more movies, and concluded in the new Black Widow, which didn’t necessarily reveal the end of Natasha Romanoff’s journey — that happened in Avengers: Endgame — but did finally explain the full details of her mysterious past, and why she went from merciless Russian assassin to heroic member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow did not discuss her family with the Avengers for this reason

Black Widow begins by revealing that Natasha was part of a covert operation in Ohio (United States) for three years as a child, where she lived with a family of spies made up of the Red Guardian, Melina and Yelena Belova. Due to unpleasant circumstances, the family separates and Romanoff ends up hating all that past in the Soviet ranks. Black Widow’s plot moves forward and in the end she makes peace with her family, accepting the upbringing and influence she received as a child.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Review: Avengers spy Natasha Romanoff finds her family in ‘Black Widow’

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked and boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie – and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backstory as a highly trained Soviet assassin.
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

Get Taken on an Action Packed Adventure in ‘Black Widow’

I have watched every MCU movie since Iron Man. Most of them have been good and others have been absolutely amazing. Even the ones that aren’t are strong are still a lot of fun to watch. When I heard about Black Widow I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is what I thought of it.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland on Not Wanting to Make a Dark Film and Her Post-Credit Scene “Hero Worship”

The filmmaker reveals how Scarlett Johansson convinced her to make the jump from the indie world to Marvel and how 'Widow' recontextualizes Natasha's sacrifice in 'Avengers: Endgame.'. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. [This interview contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. Cate Shortland...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Why Black Widow Didn’t Include Any Other MCU Heroes

Black Widow director, Cate Shortland, explains why a rumored cameo from a major MCU hero didn’t make it into the final cut of the film. Black Widow director, Cate Shortland, explains why a rumored cameo from a major MCU hero didn’t show up in the new movie, despite earlier reports. Marvel Phase 4’s theatrical run officially began with the film’s release, which hit theaters on July 9 after over a year of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Black Widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and sees Scarlett Johansson returning as the titular character.
MoviesSFGate

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Marvel Returns to Theaters with Black Widow

After over a year, Marvel’s Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney + this week. Fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romnoff to get her own solo film since she debuted as the character way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The film begins in Ohio in 1995....

Comments / 0

Community Policy