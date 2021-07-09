Elsa Moves Out, River Flooding Through The Weekend

Elsa now North of the area, but rivers continue to rise with many rivers in RI at or above Flood Stage through Sunday. Many locations have received 2-3″ of rainfall along I-95 and Northwest, 1.2″ to 1 1/2″ of rain SE of 95. Lesser rain locations have had stronger winds. Cape Cod especially hit hard with gusts over 50 MPH and nearly 10,000 customers without power during the afternoon. Power outages numbers have remained low other than Cape Cod.