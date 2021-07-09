Cancel
Elsa Moves Out, River Flooding Through The Weekend

By Jeff Desnoyers
ABC6.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElsa now North of the area, but rivers continue to rise with many rivers in RI at or above Flood Stage through Sunday. Many locations have received 2-3″ of rainfall along I-95 and Northwest, 1.2″ to 1 1/2″ of rain SE of 95. Lesser rain locations have had stronger winds. Cape Cod especially hit hard with gusts over 50 MPH and nearly 10,000 customers without power during the afternoon. Power outages numbers have remained low other than Cape Cod.

Related
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Area under flash flood warning as storms move through

Rain from a volley of thunderstorms pounded the region Friday, flooding streets and stranded cars. Lackawanna County 911 dispatchers received a wave of weather-related calls starting Friday afternoon, with flooding around Pittston Avenue and Kane Street in Scranton being among the worst. Scranton Police Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said a few...
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Another round of storms, heavy rain and flooding expected this weekend

As if we haven't had enough trouble from rain lately, more is expected today into Sunday. Showers, storms and periods of heavy rain are the most concerning. Heads up if you are traveling today. We're expecting a round of thunderstorms to move in. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight. Storms could produce very heavy rainfall in a short period of time.
Delaware, NJPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flash flood watch in effect 2 p.m. through Saturday night (UPDATE)

The Lehigh Valley and surrounding region are under a flash flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday through late Saturday night, the National Weather Service says. “Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are expected to affect eastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and New Jersey from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening,” the watch states. “Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are anticipated in a short amount of time with local amounts up to 3 to 5 inches possible.”

