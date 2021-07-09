Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Martha Stewart Swears by This Product for Ageless Skin and Restful Sleep at 79

By Ashley Lall
Posted by 
Woman's World
Woman's World
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret that home and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is a busy woman. It’s hard to see how she can prioritize her health and wellness in between filming cooking videos, brainstorming ideas for her newest HGTV show, or making blog posts that help us all live our lives better. But, the 79-year-old says that she’s found one tried and true product that helps her look and feel amazing — and it’s got to do with marijuana.

www.womansworld.com

Comments / 0

Woman's World

Woman's World

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Woman's World is America’s number one best-selling women's magazine at retail. Womansworld.com offers a feel-good mix of heartwarming human interest stories plus inspiration and advice on topics ranging from health and wellbeing, diet and nutrition, and beauty and decor. We strive to provide a daily dose of useful info and joy to midlife women.

 https://www.womansworld.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Cooking#Newspapers#Insomnia#New York Times#Persian#Cbd Martha Stewart#Helpful#Cnbc#Restorative Night Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
QVC
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s 5-Ingredient Grilled Peach Pizzas Are The Ultimate Summer Meal

Pizza is one of our favorite meals, and we like it with pretty much any topping. Classic margherita? It’s our jam. Sausage with grapes? If it’s good enough for Jamie Oliver, it’s good enough for us. The only hurdle we run into is that in the summer, cranking the oven to 500+ degrees makes the entire house feel like a sauna. Luckily, Martha Stewart has shown us how we can keep eating our favorite food all summer long: make grilled pizza. Her latest grilled pizza recipe is as easy as can be, featuring just five ingredients (plus olive oil) and big seasonal flavor.
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Shared an Easy Italian Recipe to Get You Out of Your Summer Cooking Slump

Summer is our favorite time of year for eating (all of the fresh seasonal produce is just too good to pass up), but it can honestly be our least favorite time of year for cooking, thanks to the heat. Yes, we like to whip out the grill, and yes, we’re no strangers to take-out and delivery. But on the days when we want to be excited about dinner without having to actually cook anything or spend too much money on take-out food, we turn to the humble, glorious sandwich. Thankfully, Martha Stewart just shared a simple but delicious Italian sandwich recipe that will totally get you out of your summer dinner slump.
CelebritiesPosted by
Dirt

A Peek at the Many Mansions of Martha Stewart

Our beloved diva of domesticity, the OG of DIY, the design maven and tastemaker par excellence, Martha Stewart, is America’s first female self-made billionaire. Unsurprisingly, the rich-as-Midas design queen has bought and sold a number of palaces in her time. “Some people collect paintings,” Stewart said in 2003. “I collect houses because they are really laboratories for all of us.”
GardeningApartment Therapy

Martha Stewart Says To Remove Flowered Vegetables From Your Garden — Here’s Why

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Legendary home and garden expert Martha Stewart is getting specific on why people struggle with their vegetable gardens in her new show, “Martha Gets Down and Dirty.” In a recent episode, she takes viewers behind the scenes in her greenhouse where she’s growing a variety of vegetables. But one tip in particular is helping gardeners everywhere figure out the secret to successful veggies: by removing the ones that are doing more harm than help.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Martha Stewart Recovering From 3-Hour Surgery on Achilles Tendon Injury

If you've been following Martha Stewart's Instagram, it seems like she's been having a blast of a summer. Hanging by the pool, drinking cocktails, and spending time with her dogs Empress Qin and Creme Brulee. But it looks like it's not all fun and games for Stewart. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 79, revealed in an Instagram post that she ruptured her Achilles' tendon a while ago and tried to get it to heal on its own. However, she was still in pain, so Martha Stewart endured a three-hour surgery on July 1, 2021, to fix the damage once and for all.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Martha Stewart just dumped more chunks of stock in her old company

Martha Stewart is selling stock again — and this time she’s practically thumbing her nose at anybody who has a question about it. As reported by The Post, the domestic diva had attracted attention last month by selling shares in Sequential Brands Group — two days before Bloomberg reported that the licensing firm was preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing.
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Martha Stewart’s Vitality Secrets Revealed

Today, the queen of all things cooking, organizing, and decorating, Martha Stewart, teams up with Dr. Oz to reveal her vitality secrets for life. From how she uses puzzles to challenge her brain to her stress-reducing rituals to her go-to meals for staying healthy, Martha breaks down how you can tap into your power and reap all the benefits.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Uses a Store-Bought Ingredient to Make Her Summer Peach Pie Totally Hassle-Free

Pot pies might just be one of, if not the ultimate comfort food. Described by many as “comfort in a crust,” the creamy, savory dish is known for combining juicy chicken breast with an assortment of veggies, from carrots to potatoes, for the perfect, soul-warming bite. But not all pot pies are served for lunch or dinner; dessert pot pies are just as delicious. And Martha Stewart‘s summer peach pie is not only super-delicious, but Stewart also embraces one store-bought ingredient to make the dessert totally hassle-free.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Martha Stewart cooks up her favorite hot dog recipe for July 4th

Hot dogs are a good thing. Neither wind, nor heatwave, no ruptured Achilles will stop Martha Stewart from dishing up a good weiner recipe for the 4th. The lifestyle guru has a new Discovery+ series, “Martha Gets Down and Dirty,” in which Martha gets her nails a little grimier as she heads out from her usual pristine kitchen jealousy settings.
TV & Videoshotspotatl.com

MTV’s ‘Cribs’ Returns Next Month With Big Sean, Martha Stewart, Rick Ross & More

MTV’s Cribs returns next month 21 years after its’ premiere in 2000. The ViacomeCBS network has plans of relaunching the series for an all new original run. Cribs had a great run in the early 2000s with over 100 episodes across 20 seasons. It ran on MTV’s primary network for years, and eventually rebooted in 2010 with additional spinoffs on CMT. Most recently, the series saw a bit of success as as short-form series on Snapchat and as a global format out of the UK.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie Is ‘Reconnecting’ With Her Ex-Husband—She’s Always ‘Spoken Fondly’ of Him

After she was spotted visiting her ex-husband at his apartment, fans are officially wondering if Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are back together at this point. Jolie, 46, and Miller, 48, first met in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers and were married by March 1996. Their union didn’t last: The former couple separated in 1997 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1999. Over 20 years since their split, however, the pair are now reportedly “reconnecting,” according to the US Sun. (Sounds like another couple we know.)
Beauty & FashionGossip Cop

Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?

Have “endless” cosmetic procedures left Goldie Hawn‘s face a “disaster”? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor. Goldie Hawn ‘Obsessed With Stopping Father Time’?. Back in March, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn has taken it too far with cosmetic...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Is All Grown Up And Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom

Following the careers of celebrities, it’s hard not to pick up on any family resemblances between them and their children. Examples include Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber…and most recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas. For some time now, fans of the Zorro actress couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the teen and her mother – bother her parents, actually. Carys is the youngest daughter of Michael Douglas.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

TIkTok star Kate Hudson confirms daughter Eliza has died

After a gruelling battle with a rare form of cancer, TikTok star Kate Hudson has confirmed that her daughter, Eliza, has passed away. TikTok creator, Kate Hudson, spent most of her time on the social media platform sharing videos of her two-and-a-half-year-old, Eliza. In the wake of Eliza not feeling...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy