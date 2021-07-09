AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Ballator Insurance Group, Inc.

Ballator Insurance Group, Inc. has joined AssuredPartners. The team of over 60 will remain under the leadership of Ballator's CEO,. stated, "At Ballator, we are a specialty focused insurance firm serving the needs of niche industry groups. We work with A-rated insurance carriers, agents and associations to create innovative insurance products that increase availability, improve pricing and provide superior coverage to the niche industries we service. Above all, we listen and learn from our clients. We are looking forward to joining AssuredPartners whose focus is also on superior customer service and forging rock-solid relationships."