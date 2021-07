I know I've said it 100 times, but I'll say it 100 more cause it's just so great to say. Live music is back. It feels good to say right. Now that we all know how much it sucks to not be able to go to shows, let's not take them from granted and get out and see everything we can. Which is why I asked the question of you on the I-Rock 93.5 Facebook page "What are the best concert venues in Iowa?". (I also asked about Illinois and will do a story/photo gallery for those as well. But it's a bit more time consuming cause...you know there are a lot of them with Chicago.)