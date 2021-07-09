Cancel
Financial Reports

CareSource's gross revenue grows to $11.2B

By Dayton Daily News (OH)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 7 days ago

Jul. 9—CareSource's new annual report shows it ended 2020 with more members, an increase in revenue and positioned for new opportunities in 2021. and employs about 4,500 people total. CareSource. President and CEO. Erhardt Preitauer. said in a statement about the annual report results that the company is still addressing...

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

#Intellectual Disabilities#Health Plan#Housing Assistance#Ohio Medicaid#Telehealth#Vp#Marketplace#Mycare#Medicare Advantage#Arkansas Medicaid#The Dayton Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Ohio StateStamford Advocate

CareSource and Appriss Insights Partner to Improve Health Care for At-Risk Individuals in Ohio

Collaboration uses data to better support justice-involved Ohio Medicaid members. Since 2019, CareSource, a national leader in nonprofit healthcare, has worked with Appriss Insights to further continuity of coverage for justice-involved individuals. The collaboration has helped CareSource improve coordination between the healthcare and criminal justice systems, consistently identify individuals entering and exiting incarceration and potentially reduce recidivism through seamless reinstatement of coverage. The case study is available on the Appriss Insights website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Privia Health Group...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Is Georgia headed for a new COVID-19 surge?

Georgia’s color-coded county map has begun to show shades that reflect an uptick of COVID cases. And the state’s graph that tracks daily infections has turned upward after a June bottom. The state, along with 46 others, has seen an increase of COVID infections over the past two weeks, according...
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Opened In 1948, Schmucker’s In Ohio Might Just Be The Best Roadside Diner In America

Roadside diners may not be quite as common as they used to, but here in Ohio, there’s one that has stood the test of time. Schmucker’s opened in 1948 and for generations has been delighting locals and visitors alike with its classic Midwestern hospitality and delightful menu. With homemade meals and some of the best […] The post Opened In 1948, Schmucker’s In Ohio Might Just Be The Best Roadside Diner In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

How Amazon, Walmart & 7 others are expanding their telehealth business

It's unclear how widely telehealth services will be used once the pandemic subsides, but companies are remaining active in their efforts to grow their telehealth businesses. Below are updates on how nine companies are expanding their telehealth business, as covered by Becker's Hospital Review during the past three months. UnitedHealth...
U.S. Politicsorthospinenews.com

American College of Surgeons wants Congress to intervene in Medicare payments

Physician fee schedule payments fail to keep up with inflation and threaten patient access to critical treatments, ACS says. The lack of a pay increase in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ 2022 Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule has prompted the American College of Surgeons to voice the need for Congressional intervention.
Healthpewtrusts.org

Opioid Treatment Programs: A Key Treatment System Component

The most effective treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD) are the three prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone—that are proved to increase a patient’s treatment retention and reduce illicit use and the risk of overdose.1 The only facilities legally able to offer all three medications are opioid treatment programs (OTPs), a critical component of the U.S. substance use treatment system that are regulated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), as well as state agencies, and are certified to administer any FDA-approved medication for the treatment of OUD.2 As of March 2021, there were 1,816 OTPs in the United States, and in March 2019, the last year for which data is available, approximately 409,000 patients were receiving methadone treatment at OTPs—the only health care setting where this medication can currently be accessed.3.
Henry County, TNradionwtn.com

Henry County Healthcare Center Earns Five-Star Facility Rating

Paris, TN – Henry County Healthcare Center continues to be one of the region’s top nursing home and rehabilitation facilities, a fact confirmed recently by earning a Five-Star Quality Facility Rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A 5-star rating is the highest rating given to facilities by Care Compare, a division of CMS.

