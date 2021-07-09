Stephen Curry Calls Declining Olympics Invite 'A Hard Decision'
Stephen Curry elaborated on his decision not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Curry has never played in the Olympics during his career. "It was a hard decision," Curry said. "Coming off of this season and the condensed schedule, the protocols and obviously where I'm at in my career, I do value the offseason, and I'm working back on the court, but to try to go and play and there's just a lot that could happen. I respect every single guy that goes and plays that's out there in Vegas and I wish them all the success and a gold medal to show for it.basketball.realgm.com
