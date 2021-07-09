One In Custody For White Oaks Mall Shooting; More Arrests Expected

One person has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting inside White Oaks Mall. Springfield Police say one adult has been arrested, and more arrests are expected. They are not releasing the name of the suspect, citing “the nature of the investigation.” Police say a number of people were involved in an altercation in the mall’s upper level Saturday night when one person pulled a gun and shot a 19-year-old in the upper torso. The wound was not life-threatening.