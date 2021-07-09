Popular Malaysian Chain Brings Brown Sugar Boba Mania to San Francisco

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. San Francisco restaurants laden with debt as a result of the pandemic have a new option for relief: The city has launched a $12 million program to allow small businesses struggling as a result of the pandemic to borrow up to $100,000, interest free. The result of a partnership between the state and local nonprofit and economic development organizations, the SF Small Business Recovery Loan Fund says it will focus on businesses with fewer than 50 employees and gross revenues of less than $2.5 million (it’s also open to new business owners). Applications are open here. [SF Business Times]