San Jose, CA

Heritage Commerce agrees to settle DC Solar claims

By John Reosti
American Banker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Bank of Commerce in San Jose, California, has agreed to pay $4 million to settle claims arising from an alleged Ponzi scheme. According to a statement released Wednesday, the agreement is with Christine Lovato, trustee for four bankrupt firms linked to DC Solar, a failed manufacturer of mobile solar generators. Heritage Commerce’s payment settles Lovato’s claims arising from the bank’s handling of deposit accounts maintained by the bankrupt firms as well as several related investment funds.

