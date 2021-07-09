Cancel
Centerville, OH

Man and woman indicted in Centerville carjacking, police pursuit

By Jen Balduf, , Staff Writer
Dayton Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman were indicted Friday after a Centerville carjacking late last month that led to a police pursuit that started in Springboro and ended in Dayton. Sidney Robert Clayman, 27, of New Paris, and Christina Ashley Redwine, 29, of Centerville, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft. Clayman also is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

