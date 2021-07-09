What is Chromecast? Google’s wireless streaming tech fully explained
In 2013, Google debuted a small gadget called Chromecast. It was designed to act as a wireless link between people’s TVs and their other devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers. It was versatile and incredibly affordable, especially when compared to the streaming media devices at the time like Roku and Apple TV. It also layered a new meaning on top of an existing word: “Casting” no longer means the process of choosing actors or tossing a lure into the water; it now also describes the act of sending audio or video wirelessly to a Chromecast device.www.digitaltrends.com
