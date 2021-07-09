What is Chromecast? Google’s wireless streaming tech fully explained

I bought a Chromecast with Google TV and I am experiencing an issue and I wonder if anyone can save me. I am trying to use an app which I know it wasn't developed for this device, but I know it works because have it installed on an Android TV. The difference is that on Google TV its opening as portrait and sits in the middle of the screen - doesn't stretch, where in the Android TV it expands and takes the whole screen. Same thing happens, for example, with Instagram. I've tried a dozen of apps that supposedly force the orientation, but none of them resolved this issue.