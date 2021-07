The no parking zone is intended to help the nesting waterfowl in that area of the park. Unfortunately, when vehicles are parked in that area along the creek, birds flock to the shade underneath the vehicle and do not have ample time to move when the park visitor decides to leave. “We have lost several ducks and geese in the last few weeks, and we want to protect them as best as we can”, says Katelyn Brazell, Parks Superintendent. The no parking zone will be clearly marked with new signage.