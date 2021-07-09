Cancel
Coos County, NH

Video: Flash flood warning in effect as Elsa begins to pull away

By Mike Haddad
WMUR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of NH except Coos County through tonight as showers, downpours, and rain from Elsa move in. Elsa (top sustained winds around 50 mph) continues move northeast across southern New England, passing over southeastern MA later this afternoon. Elsa's track is close enough to cause a period of heavy rain (in some areas) before it dries out tonight. The heaviest rain looks to fall in areas south and east of the Lakes Region (and possibly south and east of Concord). Right now, it looks like there is the potential for over 2-3" of rain in places (again especially in southeastern NH), but the strongest winds should stay to our south. The potential for flash flooding exists, in the zones that get the heaviest rain within a few hours of midday.

The Independent

