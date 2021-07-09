French Regions Are Fighting to Become the 'World Capital' of Wine
We've seen similar situations in the United States: The Raiders are moving, where will they land at this time? Or Amazon is looking for new headquarters so cities bend over backward to lure them in. But in France, few things are bigger than wine — and so when the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) announced they were leaving their offices in Paris for new digs, the big question became where will they head next?www.foodandwine.com
Comments / 0