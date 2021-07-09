Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

French Regions Are Fighting to Become the 'World Capital' of Wine

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've seen similar situations in the United States: The Raiders are moving, where will they land at this time? Or Amazon is looking for new headquarters so cities bend over backward to lure them in. But in France, few things are bigger than wine — and so when the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) announced they were leaving their offices in Paris for new digs, the big question became where will they head next?

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Decanter#Un#To France#France Bleu#Food Drink#Beverages#French#Un#Oiv General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Amazon
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestylefox13news.com

Venice - The shark tooth capital of the world

Go on a natural treasure hunt on the beaches of Venice where shark teeth are easier to find than you might think. It's important for people to know that just because there are lots of shark teeth on the beach around Venice, it doesn't mean there are tons of sharks in the waters there. The fossilized teeth you can find have been accumulating for millions of years.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Wines for Bastille Day? French, of course

Editor's note: Each week Dan Dawson peruses Ken Morris's Cooking for Comfort column and finds wines to drink with Ken's recipes. Fresh off a Fourth of July filled with grilled meat products, much in buns, we turn our attention to another nation’s freedom celebration -- food and wine style. Bastille Day, la fête du 14-juillet en France, is a day for picnics and eating al fresco. What to eat traditionally is less specific than our day of independence when the hot dog is king. If you can eat it outside and it’s French, you’re good to go. It’s a wide net.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Scotland becomes 'COVID capital' of Europe

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 7 (ANI): Scotland has become the 'COVID capital' of Europe with five in ten of the areas with highest infection rates, according to the Scottish newspaper. Citing the World Health Organisation, The Scotsman reported that Tayside has the highest rate of COVID cases in Europe with 677...
Environmentliquor.com

8 Wine Regions Emerging Due to Climate Change

If you look at a map of the classic wine regions of the world, you’ll notice they all have something in common: latitude. In each hemisphere, the vast majority of quality wines are produced between the 30- and 50-degree parallels. This isn’t a coincidence. Vitis vinifera vines, the species responsible for most of the world’s popular grape varieties, need very specific growing conditions in order to thrive, including a lack of extreme climate conditions. If exposed to too much heat or cold, the vines will shut down and stop producing fruit.
Drinkswarrensburgstarjournal.com

Bordeaux, epicenter of the wine world

If you have been interested in wine for any length of time the name, Bordeaux must have come up on numerous occasions. To the serious wine lover, Bordeaux is the epicenter of the wine …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Napa, CAvinepair.com

Priyanka French Is Changing Napa’s Wine Industry for BIPOC Women

Priyanka French is known for her role as the lead winemaker at Signorello Estate in Napa Valley, Calif. However, not as many are aware that she is passionate about social change and mentorship, specifically of Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), and women in the wine industry. French decided to...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego/Tijuana is finalist to become a World Design Capital

The two cities entered the World Design Organization competition together. Moscow is the other finalist. The San Diego/Tijuana region is a finalist to become a World Design Capital that could mean a year-long promotion of the binational region. Selected every two years, the Montreal-based World Design Organization picks a different...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Alentejo: Portugal's Red Hot Wine Region

Most travelers to Portugal focus their sojourns on Lisbon or the star-studded Algarve, the 100 miles of sun-splashed southern coastline where dazzling limestone cliffs glance downward at chiseled rock arches with secluded grottoes for a beach holiday. Oenophiles flock to Porto, the nation's second-largest metropolitan area in the north, to...
Food & DrinksTheme Park Insider

Disney World Posts Menus for Epcot Food & Wine Fest

The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival returns to the Walt Disney World Resort one week from today, on July 15. To whet your appetite, Disney today revealed the menus for this year's event, which will include seven new marketplaces. The festival runs for 129 days, through November 20, and...
New York City, NYFood & Wine

These Are the World's Most Expensive French Fries

In most meals, French fries play second fiddle — a tasty but inexpensive side piled high to fill things out. But in honor of National French Fry Day — today, July 13 — New York City's Serendipity3 decided to turn these expectations on their head and give French fries the starring role they deserve by creating the World's Most Expensive French Fries.
Environmentkdal610.com

Move to enshrine climate fight in French constitution fails -PM

PARIS (Reuters) -French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday an initiative to enshrine the fight against climate change in the constitution was at an end, after parliament’s upper house voted to block a constitutional referendum on the issue. The upper house voted on Monday against plans for a referendum,...
LifestylePosted by
Food & Wine

This Unique Airbnb Is at the Crux of a Dormant Volcano in France — and It's Only €1 Per Night

You've heard of hiking a volcano, now one lucky person can stay overnight at the crux of one thanks to this latest Airbnb listing in France. The listing, part of a partnership between the home rental company and Volvic water, is a modern tiny home located in the green Chaîne des Puys- Limagne fault tectonic area, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the volcano with a queen bed and en-suite bathroom.
kdal610.com

Cannes film ‘Paris 13th district’ shows another side of the French capital

(Reuters) – French director Jacques Audiard’s new film “Paris 13th district” (“Les Olympiades”) does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine. He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived. With...
Restaurants1069morefm.com

New World Record: $200 French Fries

A large fry at McDonald’s costs two dollars. So you could get 100 orders of those or ONE order of these: A restaurant in Manhattan called Serendipity 3 just set a new record by adding a $200 side of fries to their menu. Guinness announced the record yesterday for National...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Audeant Wines Score Big at the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards

July 12th – Portland, OR — Audeant Wines, the limited-production winery led by winemaker Andrew Riechers crafting top-tiered Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rosé in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, is making headlines for their recent global acclaim awarded to them by the all-star panel of judges at the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Food & Drinkscreativeloafing.com

Stem Wine Tastings: Old World vs. New World

Join us at Stem Wine Bar for six small bites prepared by Chef Melissa Hart to pair perfectly with Sommelier Jason Raymond's selections of Old World and New World wines. Every Wednesday and Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30pm in July. $45 per person (plus a service fee of $4.56) 20%...
DrinksMaxim

The Best French Wines to Celebrate Bastille Day

This summer is jam-packed with reasons to celebrate: the weaning of the pandemic, seeing friends and family for the first time in months, the welcomed return of long, lingering sunny days… but if you need one more excuse to pop a bottle of the good stuff, well, July 14 is Bastille Day, the national day of France, and what better way to commemorate la fête nationale than with a tour de French wine?
WorldPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

France’s Environmental Minister Is Cutting Meat From French Cuisine

France is currently experiencing a food renaissance as the meat-and-cheese-dominated country dips a toe into plant-based options nationwide. The country, whose cuisine is founded on a heavily animal-based diet, is being pushed by petitions and government representatives to adopt plant-based or vegetable-forward food to promote sustainability. According to The Guardian, Meat will soon be removed from school lunch menus at least one day a week.
EnvironmentFood & Wine

The World's Most Tree-Friendly Spirit Is Also Delicious

Since his inauguration in 2019, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has accelerated the destruction of environmentally sensitive areas like the Amazon. Like many other environmentalists, I've wondered what I can do to help curb the biodiversity-ravaging agenda of a leader in a country that is not my own. As it turns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy