Charlottesville, VA

Four years after racist Unite The Right rally, Charlottesville's Confederate monuments are finally coming down

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been nearly four years since a mass of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and other assorted racists marched through the streets of Charlottesville, VA, chanting "Jews will not replace us!" as they rallied around the normally unassuming college town's memorial to Confederate General Robert E. Lee. In that time, the self-titled "Unite the Right" weekend has become one of the foundational events in the timeline of modern American white supremacist movements, spawning half-hearted attempts at duplicating the de facto pogrom and propelling then-President Donald Trump into the annals of racist history.

