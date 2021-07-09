Cancel
Xbox Reportedly Still Plans to Drop Xbox Live Gold in the Future, Says Jeff Grubb - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 864 Views. Microsoft earlier this year dropped the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games on Xbox consoles. VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during his GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb this week once again claimed Microsoft plans to drop Xbox Live Gold altogether sometime in the future once Xbox Game Pass reaches a certain milestone of subscribers.

