Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Business beyond the pandemic

By Arlette Yousif
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHkBi_0asM66Pb00

Local business slowly but surely getting back to business as usual - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Small businesses were hit hard during the pandemic, and some were unable to bounce back. One local business that was able to get through the tough times. The Coffee Bean and Espresso Bar welcome longtime customers and new faces to stop by for a cup of joe. And now they're even more grateful.

A local business slowly but surely getting back to business as usual, and the owner's son gives credit to his mother for the progress.

"[Claudia] has a personal relationship with a lot of the customers. She knows them by friends now. She sees a lot of people out in the street. And now I would say she's a pretty established community member. She does a lot to help out with everything too," says Coffee Bean and Espresso Bar Co-Manager Victor Diaz, who happens to be the son of Owner Claudia Diaz.

One customer says he will keep coming back.

"They’re really friendly here. They’re very welcoming. Every time I come in here, I always get smiles and a hello. And it’s nice to feel welcomed into a coffee shop here in Yuma," explains customer Davon Madrid.

Claudia Diaz began working at the coffee bean 27 years ago in 1994. She became the owner in 2007. Her son Victor grew up seeing the family business grow and now helps his mom run the day-to-day operations.

"During covid, initially, we did lose a lot of people who just didn’t want to come in. We lost a lot of people who were pretty upset that they couldn’t come in and sit down and eat. And at first, it was kind of a struggle and especially with employees and everything. It was hard to get everything fitted and keep going according to normal, how a normal business would run," says Diaz.

As the pandemic drove many small businesses to the ground, some made it through the storm with outdoor patio seating, curbside pick-up, and delivery options. This coffee shop is getting busier and busier as the days go by.

"We do get a lot of people that call in and still ask like 'are you guys open yet?' 'do you have dine-in?' stuff like that. So we’re still kind of veering our way back to normal, but I think we’re well on the way to being used to how it is now," explains Diaz.

On their way to normal like the rest of the community.

"It’s nice to see a good place like this in the Yuma community," says Madrid.

The post Business beyond the pandemic appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
673
Followers
317
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Yuma, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Yuma, AZ
Health
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Bar#Kecy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Yuma County, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Delta variant active in Yuma County

As COVID-19 variants continue to pop up in Yuma County, the worst mutation so far is the Delta variant. Still, there is no mask mandate in place to prevent or lessen the spread of the latest evolution of the virus. The post Delta variant active in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at border patrol control center

We’re getting exclusive access inside the main operating hub that gives Yuma Sector Border Patrol an overhead look at almost every mile of the border. The communications room, at the sector headquarters, acts as a line of defense before apprehensions and after agents on the ground arrive. Workers inside the room control every move. The post EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at border patrol control center appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Wind storm sends 30 pets to the shelter

HSOY reminds the community to close their gates and doors to avoid your pets from running outside. Pet owners, if you've lost your pet, stop by the shelter to claim your pet. The post Wind storm sends 30 pets to the shelter appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Homeless population at higher risk during high temperatures

As temperatures rise, so do heat-related health risks. A danger to all, but especially the homeless population. Crossroads Mission is doing its part to keep up with the rising digits as well as the number of people they help each day. The post Homeless population at higher risk during high temperatures appeared first on KYMA.
Tacna, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Town of Tacna among list of USDA water infrastructure improvements

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is investing over seven million dollars to improve rural water infrastructure. The Yuma County Improvement District, in Southwestern Arizona, is receiving a nearly half-million dollar loan and a 4.3 million dollar grant from the USDA. The post Town of Tacna among list of USDA water infrastructure improvements appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Free bowling event for veterans

Local veterans and active duty service members are invited to Inca Lanes to enjoy free bowling this Friday from noon to 3 p.m. The post Free bowling event for veterans appeared first on KYMA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy