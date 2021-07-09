Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

WATCH: Bystanders Rush To Help As Amusement Park Ride Begins To Tip Over

By Bill Galluccio
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About a dozen people rushed over and grabbed the fence around the ride and managed to steady it.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Magic Carpet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
AccidentsInternational Business Times

11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Water Ride Accident At Amusement Park

The accident occurred on the first day of the park’s opening since its closure in 2020. An inspection carried out in the park found the ride to be "safe" before the opening. The park said that the investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. An 11-year-old boy died and...
Traverse City, MI1051thebounce.com

Out-Of-Control Carnival Ride! You Have to See This!

Viral video captured the moment festival-goers at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival had to rush to prevent an out-of-control carnival ride from falling over while passengers were on board!. Several people posted videos that show the Magic Carpet carnival ride — which features a row of seats attached to a...
Altoona, IATODAY.com

1 dead, 3 injured after 'Raging River' amusement park ride

An 11-year-old boy has died and three others were injured after a boat overturned on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa over the holiday weekend, Altoona Police Department confirmed to NBC News. On July 3, Adventureland Park posted a message on their Facebook page letting the...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
Altoona, IAWDBJ7.com

GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of Adventureland water ride accident

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Some riders that were recording their ride on the Raging River witnessed the overturned raft at Adventureland. One rider jumped out to help free the trapped riders. Police in Altoona said 11-year-old, Michael Jaramillo, died in the incident. His brother David, who turns 16 tomorrow, is...
Traverse City, MINew York Post

Crazy video shows moment fairgoers rush to stop carnival ride from toppling over

Video shows the terrifying moment a carnival ride in Michigan spun out of control — as festival goers rushed to stabilize the dangerous attraction. The Magic Carpet Ride at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City began swaying wildly Thursday night, with about 10 passengers hanging on for dear life while they swirled dozens of feet in the air, according to dramatic footage and reports.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Scary Scene As A Full Carnival Ride Breaks Down at Cherry Festival

Carnival riders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City were lucky to walk away with no injuries after one of the rides broke down. The Cherry Festival is in the process of wrapping up today, and festival organizers are breathing a sigh of relief after a nearly tragic accident happened. While carnival goers were enjoying a pendulum style ride on the midway, something started to go wrong. In the video above, you can see the moments that the platform holding the ride starts to collapse.
Michigan StateKFOR

WATCH: Carnival ride at Michigan festival appears to tip backward as bystanders rush to save passengers

(NEXSTAR) – A group of thrill-seekers are thankfully uninjured after an apparent ride malfunction at a festival in Michigan. The incident took place on Thursday night at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, according to witnesses on social media. Footage taken by multiple festival attendees shows the ride — a Magic Carpet carnival-style ride which carries passengers on a swinging pendulum — rocking back and forth as the pendulum continued to lift riders into the air.
LifestylePosted by
KFI AM 640

Terrifying Video Shows Swing Snap 6,300 Feet Over Canyon, Throwing Riders

Thrill seekers have their options when they travel to certain beautiful locations across the globe. Many places offer exciting attractions like bungee jumping, cliff diving, hang gliding and more to make visits all the more memorable for adrenaline junkies. Take the Sulak Canyon in Russia, which boasts a swing that goes out over the vastness below. At its farthest point, is actually 6,300 feet of space under the swing - that's over 300 feet more than the deepest point of the Grand Canyon.
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates Attraction Facing Serious Issues as Guests Get Evacuated Again

Last weekend we reported that Guests got to see a Pirates of the Caribbean with the lights on as they were evacuated off of the dark ride. Well, this happened once again as the attraction experienced technical difficulties and Guests had to get off of the ride mid-way through. Sarah...
Accidentskiss951.com

1 Person Is Dead After An Amusement Park Raft Ride Flips

It was a sad scene this weekend. 1 person is dead, and 3 are injured in an Iowa amusement park tragedy. A holiday weekend at the amusement park turned into tragedy for a group of Iowa residents when their Raging River raft ride overturned. The incident occurred Saturday evening at Adventureland Park in metro Des Moines, according to the amusement park’s owners. Six people were on the Raging River ride — which takes people on a turbulent man-made river — when their vessel suddenly tipped over, trapping them underwater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy