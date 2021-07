On Saturday, July 10, the legacies of both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are on the line. Most UFC fans know the lore—Poirier and McGregor first fought at UFC 178 in 2014. That fight lasted only 1:46 before McGregor TKO’d Poirier. Fast-forward seven years and the two strikers geared up for a lucrative and heated rematch.