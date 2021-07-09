Cancel
Roma, TX

US stops jailing pregnant migrants, reversing Trump policy

By BEN FOX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo Mayra Culio from Guatemala is helped off an inflatable raft by a church volunteer after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas. Assailants shot her 7 times at her house and then killed her husband who was ambushed in his car in Escuintla, Guatemala. She is five months pregnant and fled with her extended family March 12 after being treated in the hospital for her bullet wounds. The Biden administration will stop detaining migrants facing deportation if they are pregnant or recently gave birth in a reversal of a Trump-era policy. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

