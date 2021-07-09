McGregor & Dos Anjos Involved In Altercation At UFC 264 Weigh-Ins
Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos were just involved in an altercation of sorts backstage at the UFC 264 weigh-ins. As the entire sports world is well aware, UFC 264 will take place tomorrow night and will be headlined by the trilogy bout between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. One particular party who is more than aware of this looming showdown is one Rafael dos Anjos.www.mmanews.com
