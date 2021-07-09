Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

McGregor & Dos Anjos Involved In Altercation At UFC 264 Weigh-Ins

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos were just involved in an altercation of sorts backstage at the UFC 264 weigh-ins. As the entire sports world is well aware, UFC 264 will take place tomorrow night and will be headlined by the trilogy bout between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. One particular party who is more than aware of this looming showdown is one Rafael dos Anjos.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Nate Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mcgregor Dos Anjos#Weigh Ins#Espn#Mmanews Com#Mma News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Security guard's ice-cold reaction to Conor McGregor kick caught on camera

A security guard involved in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier trilogy has gone viral after his reaction to a kick thrown by the Irishman was caught on camera. McGregor made his way to the cage first in Saturday night's fight, meaning he had to wait in the cage while Poirier made his walk, and did a few warm-up exercises to stay in the mood.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier salaries and payouts revealed for UFC 264

Estimated pay for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264/. When Conor McGregor headlines a UFC card, the money seems to fly. And it should come as no surprise the same seems to ring true for UFC 264, which he headlined with his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, which Poirier won after McGregor broke his leg following one round.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 264 weigh-in results and video; Poirier and McGregor both make weight

This Saturday the biggest trilogy fight the UFC has ever made goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There Dustin Poirier will meet Conor McGregor for the third time at UFC 264. Their first fight, in 2014, ended with a TKO loss for the American. But ‘Diamond’ got his revenge in January, handing the Irishman his first ever MMA loss to strikes.
UFCPosted by
HOT 107.9

Betting Odds For Poirier vs McGregor at UFC 264

Lafayette native Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier is slated to main event UFC 264 this Saturday night in Las Vegas when he fights Conor McGregor. If you need a refresher on what happened the last time the two faced off in the octagon, here is how it went down. After months...
UFCtheScore

Coach: McGregor 'aggravated' ankle before UFC 264

Conor McGregor experienced some ankle issues during the weeks leading up to his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, head coach John Kavanagh said Sunday. The former two-division champion suffered a broken leg late in the first round of Saturday's UFC 264 main event, resulting in a doctor's stoppage loss. The injury occurred on the same leg McGregor apparently had issues with before the fight.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 264 video: Embedded, part 6 - Conor vs. Dos Anjos

UFC 264 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s huge show in Arizona, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor ceremonial weigh-in live stream video

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) puts on the pageantry with a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 264: “Poirier vs. McGregor 3.”. UFC 264 takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tomorrow night (Sat., July 10, 2021), streaming via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and the rest of UFC 264’s fighters returned to the scales this evening for a fan-filled ceremonial weigh-in.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Conor McGregor's preparation for Dustin Poirier trilogy fight questioned

Conor McGregor's training for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier has been branded "weird" by UFC legend Chael Sonnen. The former two-weight world champion lost his third fight with Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday night, suffering a horror injury in the final seconds of the first round that called a premature halt to the contest.
UFCmmanews.com

Trash-Talking Icon Chael Sonnen Weighs In On McGregor Backlash

Chael Sonnen knows a thing or two about trash-talking, and he has given his take on the backlash Conor McGregor has received following UFC 264. McGregor’s trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier didn’t end the way most envisioned. After some exciting action in the opening frame that saw McGregor stay busy with kicks and Poirier landing some ground-and-pound, the fight was stopped at the conclusion of round one as the “Notorious” one broke his tibia.
UFCMMA Fighting

Video: UFC 264 ‘Fight Motion’ features slow-mo shoey, Conor McGregor before leg break

UFC 264 is the latest pay-per-view event to get slow-mo treatment for the promotion’s “Fight Motion” series. The video features several standout fights including an extended shoey shot of Tai Tuivasa, who celebrated a knockout win over Greg Hardy, Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns’ tactical three-round battle, and a few moments before a horrifying injury forced Conor McGregor out of his rubber match against Dustin Poirier in the headliner.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC 264 weigh-in results – Ceremonial weigh-in video 7pm ET

The trilogy is set. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 headlines the July 10 summer blockbuster, UFC 264 fight card. We have a truly epic lightweight contest going down next weekend at UFC 264, as former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former champ-champ Conor McGregor go to battle for the third time in the scheduled five-round main event. McGregor TKO’d Poirier in just 106 seconds back in 2014 en route to winning the interim, and undisputed featherweight championships, and Poirier just TKO’d McGregor at 2:32 of round two in January, a surprise to most.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC 264 weigh-in results: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier official for main event

The official weigh-ins for UFC 264 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and 25 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. The main event of UFC 264 features the trilogy fight between lightweights Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Both men stepped onto the scale and successfully made weight, with each man standing on the scale at 156lbs. The UFC 264 main event is now official. It’s also worth noting that backup fighter Rafael dos Anjos also made weight, coming in at 156lbs.
UFCPosted by
PennLive.com

UFC fighter profile: Conor McGregor, ‘The Notorious’

In today’s world, you’d be hard-pressed to find two things: An “F9” family meme that hasn’t been made and someone who has no idea who Conor McGregor is. Even if an individual had no intention of watching UFC 264 this weekend (or even if they had no knowledge of the sport at all), there’s still a strong likelihood they’ve heard of The Notorious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy