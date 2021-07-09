Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New Mexico Office Buildings

Posted by 
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 7 days ago

Information on The List was obtained from the Commercial Association of Realtors New Mexico (CARNM) website and only includes buildings with listed available square footage.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
877
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Buildings#Realtors#Square Footage#Carnm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
San Francisco, CAsocketsite.com

Visualizing All the Vacant Office Space in San Francisco

As we outlined yesterday, there is over 17 million square feet of vacant office space now spread across San Francisco, which is up from around 16 million square feet of vacant space three months ago and as compared to under 5 million square feet of vacant space at the start of last year.
White Plains, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

White Plains Plaza office buildings for sale

White Plains Plaza, a complex composed of two 15-story office buildings, is for sale. The property is being marketed by the real estate services firm Newmark. The buildings involved are at 1 N. Broadway and 445 Hamilton Ave. The real estate firm Ivy Realty bought the property in 2015. Shortly...
Doral, FLcre-sources.com

Doral Office Building Sells For $96 Million

CBRE facilitated the sale of the fee simple interest in Doral Concourse, a Class A+ 240,669-square-foot institutional-quality office asset located adjacent to the new mixed-use lifestyle center, CityPlace Doral. The six-story building also offers amongst the highest parking ratio in the market (five per 1,000 sq. ft.), via a five-story...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission soon to have Santa Fe office space

The ghost of the Public Regulation Commission lingers in its former home, but the agency expects to occupy a new building soon. The commission, which employs about 120 people, plans to move into the Bokum Building at 142 W. Palace Ave. in downtown Santa Fe next month. For years, it had occupied much of the PERA Building on Paseo de Peralta. The agency was told last year by the state to leave the place in order to make room for the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

BlackSky to Expand Presence in New Mexico

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2021-- BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced it is in the process of establishing a new office space at a facility created by NewSpace New Mexico, a non-profit organization that promotes New Mexico as a leading state in the space industry. The new office and collaboration space would allow BlackSky to expand its footprint and attract local talent in the Southwest region.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Trolleys sold to buyer in New Mexico

SHERIDAN — Although the Sheridan WYO Rodeo will return next week, the trolleys that once transported thousands of rodeo-goers each summer won’t be. The trolleys were sold by the city, via an auction website, to an anonymous buyer in New Mexico earlier this year, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae.
Moorestown, NJbeckersspine.com

New Jersey orthopedic practice approved to relocate in former office building

Sewell, N.J.-based Reconstructive Orthopedics received approval from a local planning board to move one of its offices, the Burlington County Times reported July 2. The practice's Moorestown, N.J., office would move to a 28,000 square-foot building in the same city. Relocation is expected to be completed in 2022, and an urgent care service would also occupy part of the building.
Newark, NJNJBIZ

CBRE: NJ market experiences uptick in Q2 2021 office leasing

New Jersey showed the first signs of a recovery with office leasing activity totaling 714,000 square feet during the second quarter, according to CBRE’s Q2 2021 New Jersey Office MarketView. While the market is still being impacted by the lingering effects of the pandemic, this uptick in leasing activity is...
Real EstatePosted by
Albuquerque Business First

Real estate Leads - July 9, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Dinosaur tracks/dinosaurs in New Mexico

Did you know that dinosaurs left tracks? Did you know there are dinosaur tracks in New Mexico? New Mexico State Parks Regional Interpretive Ranger Patricia Walsh will virtually talk about the dinosaurs that lived in New Mexico, along the giant inland sea that covered much of the middle of North America. For more information about this program and/or the Zoom invitation, email dduffy@las-cruces.org or call the Reference Department at (575) 528-4005.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Judge approves sale of Miami condo collapse site for victims’ benefit

A Florida judge has approved the sale of the oceanfront property where a collapsed Florida condominium once stood, with proceeds intended to benefit victims of the deadly disaster. At a hearing, Miami-Dade circuit judge Michael Hanzman ordered that the process begin to sell the site of the Champlain Towers South,...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Wyndham Capital Mortgage sets up West Coast HQ in Phoenix

Charlotte-based Wyndham Capital Mortgage, a leading Fintech mortgage lender, announced the opening of a new sales center in Phoenix today. Located in the Biltmore Financial District, the Phoenix location has been ramping up since January 2021. The new center will serve as one of Wyndham Capital’s West Coast headquarters where the company plans to triple its current staff size with Valley-based experienced mortgage consultants this year.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy