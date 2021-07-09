Tested: 2021 BMW M5 Competition Does Mild to Wild
The BMW M5 has maintained an impressively flexible character over the years. Even as advancements in technology have propelled it to awesome levels of performance, the brand's mid-size super sedan has remained sufficiently luxurious and unassuming for low-profile chauffeur work. While we might expect that kind of bandwidth from any sedan priced close to the updated 2021 model's $105,495 starting point, the M5 still does the split-personality thing better than most.www.caranddriver.com
