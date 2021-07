Marvel has announced that the Master of Kung-Fu and the man who's the best he is at what he does are about to meet up (in comic book form) and they're not going to see eye-to-eye. According to a press release from the publisher today, the upcoming Shang-Chi #3 from award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Dike Ruan will see the two go toe-to-toe with Shang-Chi’s mutant sister Zhilan caught in the middle. Set to be released on July 28th, an official description for the issue pants a great picture for what's to come in the pages of the comic series.