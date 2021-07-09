Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois adopts school mask guidance from CDC

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to school guidance. On Friday, the CDC shared its updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools. : Vaccinated teachers and students don't...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#K 12 School#Etiquette#Masking#Cdc#Wics#Idph#Ilcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Ohio Statenbc24.com

Northwest Ohio sees rise in syphilis cases

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the last year and a half, COVID-19 has been the main disease causing concern. But local health officials are trying to figure out what is causing a drastic spike of syphilis cases in northwest Ohio. "We're a little concerned right now just because of the numbers...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

After CDC says unvaccinated students, teachers should wear masks in school this fall, Massachusetts education officials will review guidance

Officials said the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to review K-12 guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if any changes are needed to the state’s current school reopening plan. DESE has said that come the fall, all health and safety...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

‘Really Surprising': Vaccinated Chicago Man Who Got COVID After Vacation Warns Others

Robert Coy has been fully vaccinated for months and was ready to enjoy a vacation with friends after more than a year of uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic. "It was one of those things where, you know, we've been going out to places now at that point, maybe for a week or two, but we were able to take off masks, rejoin society, the CDC guidelines kept getting looser and looser and looser," Coy told NBC Chicago. "So I signed up to go [on a trip], it sounded like a great idea after especially, you know, a year and a half of what we all went through together."
Public HealthWinston-Salem Journal

CDC relaxes school mask guidance. Officials hope change will encourage vaccinations, but move could lead to unintended consequences

New federal healthcare guidance announced Friday allows vaccinated middle and high school students, teachers and other educators to go maskless in K-12 indoor settings. Local public-health and school officials expressed hope that the relaxing of some COVID-19 restrictions by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could spark another round of vaccinations.
Public HealthWKRG

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...

Comments / 0

Community Policy