NM Coworking Spaces

Downtown Plainville, Inc. (“DPI”) is proud to share it is partnering with the Plainville Community Foundation to bring a coworking space to downtown Plainville. “Thanks to grant funds and pledges from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Heartland Community Foundation, Rooks County Economic Development, the Andreson Trust, Rooks County Healthcare Foundation, and the Plainville Community Foundation, we are very excited to launch a program aimed at bringing more entrepreneurs and professionals to downtown Plainville,” said Kelli Hansen, President of DPI. The coworking space will occupy the currently vacant building located at 223 W. Mill Street.
