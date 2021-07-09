Amanda Knox Discusses The Pain She Feels Following Recent Miscarriage
Exoneree Amanda Knox has revealed in a new episode of her podcast that she and her husband are working through a devastating miscarriage. In the first episode of a five-part miniseries on infertility, created for the ongoing podcast "Labyrinths" she says that she and her husband Christopher Robinson "got pregnant very fast" after she got her IUD removed. The podcast includes snippets of recordings that the couple made, talking to their future child.www.oxygen.com
