No matter how the final game(s) of the 2021 NBA Finals shake out, Torrey Craig will leave the court an NBA champion… or, at least the proud owner of a championship ring. You see, in a true twist of NBA irony, Craig began his season as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he signed a $1.7 million contract after a three-year tenure with the Denver Nuggets. While he wasn’t bad with the team per se, as his per 36 numbers weren’t too dissimilar to his time in Denver, when the Bucks opted to execute a trade with the Houston Rockets to procure P.J. Tucker at the deadline, his contract was shipped out to Phoenix in a separate deal for cash considerations in the hopes of freeing up a roster spot for buyout candidates.