Nets fans are going to be watching Kevin Durant at the Tokyo Olympics later this month. But they also might also want to keep an eye on another Team USA big man: Kevin Love. The 32-year-old Cavaliers star might be coming off his worst statistical season, but he’s going to be a big name on the trading block this summer or even on the buyout market. If Love is bought out, he figures to be a prime target of the Nets, who scooped up Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge the same way this past season.