We still have several weeks of offseason remaining and that means several lore rankings are on the way from major media outlets and the like. On Tuesday, ESPN unveiled their interior defensive linemen rankings for 2021 after recently surveying more than 50 team executives, scouts, coaches, and players to determine the top ten players at each position. According to ESPN’s polling, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and defensive end Stephon Tuitt both finished in the top 10 when it comes to top interior defensive linemen in the NFL entering the 2021 season.