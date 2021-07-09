Flood Warning issued for Colorado, Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1115 AM CDT. Target Area: Colorado; Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas West Mustang Creek near Ganado affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. East Mustang Creek near Louise affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Sandy Creek near Cordele. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins with the creek close to 200 yards wide at FM 710 in the vicinity of the gage. Secondary roads are cut off and bridges near the creek flood and are dangerous. Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 04/19/2015.