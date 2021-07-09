Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Houston County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 225 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kinsey to near Graceville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Graceville, Dothan, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malone, Rehobeth, Avon, Madrid, Gordon, Campbellton, Memphis, Pansey, Grangeburg, Garretts Crossroads and Sigma. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH