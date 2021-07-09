Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lavaca by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Lavaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Morales. * From this afternoon to late Sunday morning. * At 1:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.3 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 30.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs as water inundates County Road 283. Livestock could be cut off and should be removed from the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.7 feet on 06/26/2004.

alerts.weather.gov

Edna, TX
Hallettsville, TX
Jackson County, TX
Lavaca County, TX
