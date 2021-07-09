Cancel
Bledsoe County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bledsoe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Bledsoe County in east Tennessee * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 225 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Palio, Brayton, Old Cumberland and Fall Creek Falls State Park.

alerts.weather.gov

