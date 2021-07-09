Cancel
Baker County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BAKER...NORTH CENTRAL UNION...CENTRAL COLUMBIA...NORTHEASTERN SUWANNEE AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 324 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Five Points, or near Lake City, moving east at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Five Points, Watertown, Lulu, Winfield, Olustee and Suwannee Valley.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Nws Jacksonville#Central Columbia#Northeastern Suwannee
