Serve rather than sell. I know we sell for a living, and I get that, but we need to try and always put the focus on serving others. The sooner you get out of a self-serving mindset in this industry, the quicker you will find success, I believe. You’ve probably heard the quote from Teddy Roosevelt, “people don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” And it’s so true. People sense when they’re being sold or when folks have an ulterior motive. Don’t be that person. Know that when you bless others with your advice and care, you will be blessed.