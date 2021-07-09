Jack Pinard: “You need to keep an open mind at all times”

Relationships are everything! They take time to build, which goes back to the patience thing. We have relationships with: title companies, realtors, attorneys, contractors, vendors, other investors, and past sellers! All of these people impact our business. These relationships help us get difficult deals done, get us out of jams, help us get materials in on a rush, talk us through an uncertain decision, and bring us new opportunities. We are able to return all that support with doing business with them, and providing advice and help as well. It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s what gets the job done. But it doesn’t happen over night, it doesn’t happen without honest communication, and it doesn’t happen with everyone. Align with people who align with you, and things will go much smoother.