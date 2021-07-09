Trader Joe’s Is Selling Venus Fly Traps —So, Snap One Up

The grocery chain will take the former site of the shuttered Garden Home Thriftway in Southwest Portland. Trader Joe's will open its latest Portland location at Southwest Garden Home Road this fall, the Portland Business Journal reported Monday. A spokesperson for the company told the Business Journal that the store will open its doors this fall, but did not specify an exact date or any other additional details. The eclectic grocery chain announced its plans to open another store at the former location of Garden Home Thriftway in Southwest Portland in April after months of speculation. The old Thriftway store shuttered in fall 2019 and has been vacant since. The site will likely be split with an Ace Hardware store, according to documents on file with Portland's planning department. {loadposition sub-article-01}