Trader Joe’s Is Selling Venus Fly Traps —So, Snap One Up

By Olivia Harvey
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Trader Joe’s, you can open up your very own little shop of horrors. The much-loved grocery chain is currently selling baby Venus flytraps and you can grab one for just $5. Just make sure to keep your hands and feet inside the vehicle when you pick one up....

The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Perfect place for Trader Joe’s in The Villages

We would love to see a Trader Joe’s close to The Villages. We go over to Mazzaro’s in Clearwater and make a stop at Trader Joe’s. It is a very popular store over there, and I know it would be great here. A good place would be near State Road 44, which is said to be the middle of The Villages.
Monrovia, CAPosted by
Mashed

The Trader Joe's Memoir You Never Knew Existed

At some point, between distracted bites of World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs and peanut-butter filled pretzels, many steadfast fans of Trader Joe's have probably noticed that the company is pretty secretive. Its executives almost never grant requests for interviews, and there are no signs to indicate the location of its headquarters in Monrovia, California, notes NPR. The company is even more tight-lipped about the third-party manufacturers of its products, says Eater, speculating that Trader Joe's pita chips likely come from Stacy's and its gluten-free chocolate chip cookies seem to be the same as Tate's Bake Shop's.
DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Rough & Ready Red Blend Petit Verdot vs. Petite Sirah from Trader Joe's

Let's get ready to rumble with our latest Trader Joe's find, we review the Rough & Ready Red Blend Petit Verdot vs. Petite Sirah. A blend of Petit Verdot and Petite Sirah from Lodi, California. No other info is available on this wine that retails for $7.99 exclusively from Trader Joe's.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving Its New Spicy Mango Lemonade

What could be better than a nice cold glass of lemonade on a hot summer's day? Maybe nothing, unless the drink also has a sweet mango flavor and a touch of spice. Trader Joe's is doing just that, changing up the classic drink with the release of their new Spicy Mango Lemonade — and judging by the flurry of comments online, it appears shoppers are loving it. Made with a blend of lemon juice, mango puree, jalapeño pepper puree, and a dash cayenne pepper powder for extra heat, this drink perfectly blends sweetness and spice into a refreshingly unique beverage.
ShoppingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $6 Firming Body Cream at Trader Joe's

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Hana Hong. Trader Joe's is well-known for being a treasure trove of food wonders — from addictive snacks and mouthwatering condiments to genius frozen food finds, it's easy to get distracted in its winding aisles. Perhaps you've even tried all of Trader Joe's employees' favorite products (if so, you've officially earned MVP status!). But the next time you're at the grocery store, you might want to swing by the beauty section.
AnimalsKokomo Perspective

Cat goes WILD for Trader Joe's ciabatta! | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Keep up with Sparkle on Instagram: http://thedo.do/joyandtreasure. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. For the love of animals. Pass it on. #thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten #puppy.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Garden Home Trader Joe's to open its doors this fall

The grocery chain will take the former site of the shuttered Garden Home Thriftway in Southwest Portland. Trader Joe's will open its latest Portland location at Southwest Garden Home Road this fall, the Portland Business Journal reported Monday. A spokesperson for the company told the Business Journal that the store will open its doors this fall, but did not specify an exact date or any other additional details. The eclectic grocery chain announced its plans to open another store at the former location of Garden Home Thriftway in Southwest Portland in April after months of speculation. The old Thriftway store shuttered in fall 2019 and has been vacant since. The site will likely be split with an Ace Hardware store, according to documents on file with Portland's planning department. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Hawaii StatePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Trader Joe's Employees Wear Hawaiian Shirts

It's no secret that Trader Joe's offers a unique shopping experience, from their free samples to their large variety of food offerings. The TJ community has become a strong one, with fans all over sharing TJ shopping hacks or helping first-time TJ shoppers. And as if there weren't enough reasons to love Trader Joe's, the theme of the store is all tropical! Shoppers are immediately transported to island time, browsing among hand-made signs, keeping an eye out for the unofficial mascot, and interacting with friendly employees who have job titles like "store captains," "crew members," "merchants," and "mates."
Food & Drinkstheeverygirl.com

10 Trader Joe’s Frozen Meals That Might Be Even Better Than Actually Cooking

Last week, I met a guy on Hinge who said his biggest dream in life is to be on Chopped. This was exciting because not only am I a Chopped fanatic, but I’m also a total fool in the kitchen who would love to meet someone who can cook me delicious meals. But when the questions shifted and he started asking me what my secret ingredient would be, I couldn’t say anything besides Trader Joe’s frozen rice—because the only thing I really know how to cook is Trader Joe’s frozen food.
CelebritiesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Check Out Padma Lakshmi’s Favorite Etsy Finds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Emmy-nominated TV host and culinary expert Padma Lakshmi teamed up with Etsy to create a curated list of her favorite Etsy-sourced homewares. Lakshmi’s Etsy edit, which is centered around the kitchen and dining table, creates an organic, lived-in feel with handmade and vintage items.
Food & DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Trader Joe's Reserve Barossa Shiraz Lot 214 - A Nice Surprise

An incredible deal for just $10, the Trader Joe's Reserve Shiraz Lot 214 from Barossa, Australia. Shiraz from Barossa, Australia. Well, here's an interesting one. I believe this is the first non-domestic Trader Joe's Reserve wine that we have reviewed. On imported private label wines it seems like typically Trader...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Can't Believe This Santa Monica Store Feature

Oh, Trader Joe's. How we love your cult classics such as Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, cauliflower gnocchi, Mandarin orange chicken, and dark chocolate peanut butter cups. And because we love so many of your offerings, we put up with some of your more disappointing products, such as your squishy, bland black bean and cheese taquitos, your weirdly funky white truffle potato chips, and your not-spicy-enough Sriracha.
Food & DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Trader Joe's Platinum Reserve Rutherford Meritage Lot 100 Review

A delicious, drink me now pick from Napa Valley, the Trader Joe's Platinum Reserve Rutherford Meritage Lot 100. A Meritage blend from Rutherford, Napa Valley, California. Meritage is a blend of two or more Bordeaux varieties, primarily Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Merlot and Petit Verdot. We're well acquainted with...
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

The 18 Best Trader Joe’s Ice Cream Products to Put in Your Cart This Year

We turn to our grocery store boo, Trader Joe, for everything from exciting spices and unique condiments to weeknight dinners and top-tier produce. But come summer, we make a beeline for the frozen aisle to scour the ice cream section. From bars to bon bons to pints, here are 18 of the best Trader Joe’s ice creams to shop this summer (and all year-round). There’s something for fruit fanatics, chocolate lovers, ice cream sandwich devotees and vegan snackers alike.
Food & DrinksPopSugar

A New Dip Has Arrived at Trader Joe's, and It's Already Getting Rave Reviews

First came Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote Seasoning, a delicious mix of chile pepper, Parmesan cheese, chipotle powder, cumin, dried cilantro, and sea salt inspired by Mexican street corn (known as elote, which means "corn cob" in Spanish). The seasoning is freakin' delicious, in fact, so much so that TJ's knew we needed more . . . and oh, did we get it. Let us introduce you to Everything but the Elote Dip, the newest "it" dip to hit shelves at Trader Joe's. This isn't just your ordinary yogurt dip with Everything but the Elote sprinkled in: it also contains small kernels of sweet yellow corn! The dip is tangy, zesty, creamy, and slightly smoky, and we approve of it all. Even Instagram user Trader Joe's List says, "The hype is real about this new dip! It's tangy, garlicky with notes of Parmesan. Double down and try it with the Everything but the Elote dippers!"

