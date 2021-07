The Atlanta Dream are hosting the Indiana Fever at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park on Sunday, July 11, at 17:00 ET in an all-Eastern battle between the two worse squads currently in the conference. The Atlanta Dream are 1-6 in their previous seven matches and are second to last both in the East and in the whole league. The Indiana Fever have back-to-back wins for the first time this season but are sitting on the bottom of the whole WNBA.