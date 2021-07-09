Cancel
Real Estate

Ryan York of Hard Money Advisor: “Get good with a spreadsheet”

By Jason Hartman
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet good with a spreadsheet. Every lender (private money or hard money) will want to see a detailed breakdown of costs. Even if you’re bankrolling your own deals, you need to be able to organize your expenses quickly and efficiently. There are so many expenses related to the actual construction/rehab, but there are also plenty of other notable expenses that many new investors overlook from taxes, to financing costs, to realtor fees and more.

