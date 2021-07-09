Ryan York of Hard Money Advisor: “Get good with a spreadsheet”

Good contractors are key. Your project lives and dies on contractors. If you have good contractor you have less problems, the less problems you have the less time you will spend and the less time you spend the less money you will spend. Contractors need to be a part of your family if you want to succeed. You need to take care of them and they will take care of you. If you make money then they should make money too. With that philosophy you will see that everybody will be successful.