Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Colombia describes travel by suspects in Haiti assassination

By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO and JOSHUA GOODMAN
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyJST_0asM380000

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — The Colombians implicated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were recruited by four companies and traveled to the Caribbean nation in two groups via the Dominican Republic, the head of Colombia’s police said Friday, while the U.S. said it would send senior FBI and Homeland Security officials to help in the investigation.

Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles said 17 suspects have been detained in the brazen killing of Moïse that stunned a nation already reeling from poverty, widespread violence and political instability.

As the investigation moved forward, the killing took on the air of a complicated international conspiracy. Besides the Colombians, among those detained by police were two Haitian-Americans, who have been described as translators for the attackers. Some of the suspects were seized in a raid on Taiwan’s Embassy where they are believed to have sought refuge

At a news conference in Colombia’s capital of Bogota, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia said four companies had been involved in the “recruitment, the gathering of these people” implicated in the assassination, although he did not identify the companies because their names were still being verified.

Two of the suspects traveled to Haiti via Panama and the Dominican Republic, Vargas said, while the second group of 11 arrived in Haiti on July 4 from the Dominican Republic.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials will be sent to Haiti “as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist.”

“The United States remains engaged and in close consultations with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president,” Psaki said.

Another eight suspects are still at large, said Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles.

“We are going to bring them to justice,” the police chief said, as the 17 handcuffed suspects sat on the floor during a news conference Thursday.

Investigative Judge Clément Noël told the French-language newspaper Le Nouvelliste that the Haitian-Americans arrested, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, said the attackers originally planned only to arrest Moïse, not kill him. Noël said Solages and Vincent were acting as translators for the attackers, the newspaper reported Friday.

The attack, which took place at Moïse's home before dawn Wednesday also seriously wounded his wife, who was flown to Miami for treatment.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership with the backing of police and the military and declared a two-week “state of siege.” Port-au-Prince already has been on edge amid the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.

The killing brought the usually bustling capital to a standstill, but Joseph urged the public to return to work. Street markets, supermarkets, banks and gas stations reopened Friday, and people lined up to buy fuel again.

Vargas has pledged Colombia's full cooperation after Haiti said about six of the suspects, including two of the three killed, were retired members of Colombia's army. U.S.-trained Colombian soldiers are heavily recruited by private security firms in global conflict zones because of their experience in fighting leftist rebels and powerful drug cartels.

The wife of one former Colombian soldier in custody said he was recruited by a security firm to travel to the Dominican Republic last month.

The woman, who identified herself only as “Yuli,” told Colombia’s W Radio that her husband, Francisco Uribe, was hired for $2,700 a month by a company named CTU to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he was told he would provide protection to some powerful families. She says she last spoke to him at 10 p.m. Wednesday — almost a day after Moise’s killing— and said he was on guard duty at a house where he and others were staying.

“The next day he wrote me a message that sounded like a farewell,” the woman said. “They were running, they had been attacked. ... That was the last contact I had.”

The woman said she knew little about her husband’s activities and was unaware he had even traveled to Haiti.

Uribe is under investigation for his alleged role in extrajudicial killings by Colombia’s U.S.-trained army more than a decade ago. Colombian court records show that he and another soldier were accused of killing a civilian in 2008 who they later tried to present as a criminal slain in combat.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that Haitian-Americans were in custody but would not comment.

Solages, 35, described himself as a “certified diplomatic agent,” an advocate for children and budding politician on a now-removed website for a charity he started in 2019 in south Florida to assist resident of his home town of Jacmel, on Haiti's southern coast.

Solages also said he had worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, and on his Facebook page, which was also taken down after news of his arrest, he showcased photos of armored military vehicles and a shot of himself standing in front of an American flag.

Canada's foreign relation department released a statement that did not refer to Solages by name but said one of the men detained for his alleged role in the killing had been “briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard” at its embassy by a private contractor.

Calls to the charity and Solages’ associates went unanswered. However, a relative in south Florida said Solages doesn't have any military training and doesn't believe he was involved in the killing.

“I feel like my son killed my brother because I love my president and I love James Solages,” Schubert Dorisme, whose wife is Solages' aunt, told WPLG in Miami.

Taiwan's Embassy in Port-au-Prince said police arrested 11 individuals who tried to break into the compound early Thursday. It gave no details of their identities or a reason for the break-in but in a statement referred to the men as "mercenaries" and strongly condemned the "cruel and barbaric assassination" of Moïse.

“As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police," Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told The Associated Press in Taipei.

Police were alerted by embassy security while Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. Haiti is one of a handful of countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Officials have disclosed little about the killing, other than to say the attack was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

Not everyone believed government’s account. When Haitian journalist Robenson Geffrard tweeted a report on comments by the police chief, he drew a flood of skeptical responses. Many wondered how what the authorities had called sophisticated attackers could be caught so easily.

Haiti had grown increasingly unstable under Moïse, who had been ruling by decree for more than a year and faced violent protests as critics accused him of trying to amass more power while the opposition demanded he step down.

After the U.N. Security Council met privately Thursday on Haiti, U.N. special envoy Helen La Lime said Haitian officials had asked for additional security assistance.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Goodman reported from Miami. AP videographer Pierre-Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince and Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Clément Noël
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Fbi#Mercenaries#Port Au Prince#Ap#Colombians#Fbi#Haitian National Police#Haitian Americans#White House#W Radio#Ctu#The U S State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

Florida Doctor Detained As Suspect In Haiti President Assassination

Haitian authorities said they detained a Florida man who identified himself as a doctor following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, according to Local 10. Sunday night (July 11), Haiti Police General Inspector Léon Charles accused 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon of being involved in the plot to kill and unseat Moïse. Officials claim the Moïse's alleged killers were protecting Sanon "as the supposed president of Haiti," but then their orders reportedly switched to "arrest the president."
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
Politicshoustonianonline.com

Jovnell Moyes: Dmitry Heard, Haiti’s presidential defense chief, traveled to Colombia and other countries several times before the assassination. The world

View: What does the alleged mastermind of the assassination of the Haitian president know about the prisoner?. “We learned of the commissioner through the Interpol task force in Colombia Dmitry Heard, Head of the Public Security Division of the National Palace HaitiHas used Colombia as a mode of transport for Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. “Colombian Director General of Police George Louis Vargas told a news conference.
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
PoliticsThe Independent

Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out. The wife of the assassinated president of Haiti has spoken out from her hospital bed in Miami, Florida, posting two images of herself as she recovers from gunshot wounds to her arms and leg. “I still don’t believe that my husband...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Haitian Police: President's Killing Planned In Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. A photograph circulating on social media identifies two suspects -- both later arrested -- meeting former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned to Haiti on Friday after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti...

Comments / 0

Community Policy