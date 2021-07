OAKLAND, Calif. -- After a brutal seven-start stretch, it looks like Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez has fully turned the corner. Rodriguez tossed six scoreless innings in Boston’s 3-2, extra-innings win over the Athletics on Friday night, striking out six batters and allowing only one hit. In his three starts since June 22, Rodriguez has posted a 2.50 ERA (5 earned runs in 18 innings), allowing 13 hits and recording 21 strikeouts in three Sox wins. The Red Sox have now won his last six starts and are 11-5 when he pitches this season.