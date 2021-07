The US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added new verbiage to the Conditional Sail Order (CSO). This has been the first update to the CSO since May 26. The new measures now include that cruise ship operators should not just have protocols in place for unvaccinated guests in US ports but must now have measures to handle any occurrences of COVID in all foreign ports. This then plays into the insurance requirements that the cruise lines have been adopting in recent weeks.