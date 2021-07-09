Cancel
Chris Young Is Ready for a Party in New Song ‘One of Them Nights’ [Listen]

By Angela Stefano
 11 days ago
Chris Young is ready for a good time in his new song "One of Them Nights." Released on Friday (July 9), it's an upbeat, party-perfect track with just the right amount of guitar. "It feels like one of them nights / It's finally Friday, gonna get right," Young sings in...

