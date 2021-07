The DRIVE-Safe Act is not the answer to the trucking industry’s driver retention problem, according to the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. The bill, S659, was introduced by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and is meant as a solution for those who claim there is a shortage of truck drivers. The current minimum age to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce is 21. The DRIVE-Safe Act would allow drivers as young as 18 to cross state lines.