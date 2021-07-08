Will masks be required when Orange County students go back to school in the fall?. “Schools are almost definitely going to be places where COVID-19 transmits and then kind of spills over to households and communities so that definitely has occurred, especially with respect to variant Alpha that occurred in the UK. It was primarily driven by schools,” said Sanghyuk Shin, [assistant professor of nursing], at UC Irvine. … Shin also said infections are likely to increase in the fall and winter especially among unvaccinated people.