All eyes will be on Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. Fans and analysts will anticipate if the two parties will continue their partnership or end it via trade. After his poor showing in the playoffs, no one’s riding the Simmons hype-train anymore. His top-notch playmaking skills have been vastly overshadowed by his lack of a reliable jump shot. Not to mention how he has seemingly lost all his confidence. This will, eventually, bring us to the Chicago Bulls.