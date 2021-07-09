G/O Media’s Editorial Head Is Out Following Internal Clashes

G/O Media’s top editorial employee has left the company following internal clashes with other higher-ups at the company, according to multiple sources with knowledge. Jim Rich, who oversaw the portfolio of popular digital media publications including Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Onion, Lifehacker, and several others sites, confirmed to The Daily Beast that he was no longer with the company, but would not elaborate on the circumstances for his departure—though he clarified that it was unrelated to criticism of a Deadspin story last week about ESPN host Rachel Nichols. Rich joined the company last year with the mission of relaunching the sports site Deadspin following a mass exodus of the site’s staff, but was quickly promoted to editorial director.