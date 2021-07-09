Cancel
Business

G/O Media’s Editorial Head Is Out Following Internal Clashes

By Maxwell Tani
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
G/O Media’s top editorial employee has left the company following internal clashes with other higher-ups at the company, according to multiple sources with knowledge. Jim Rich, who oversaw the portfolio of popular digital media publications including Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Onion, Lifehacker, and several others sites, confirmed to The Daily Beast that he was no longer with the company, but would not elaborate on the circumstances for his departure—though he clarified that it was unrelated to criticism of a Deadspin story last week about ESPN host Rachel Nichols. Rich joined the company last year with the mission of relaunching the sports site Deadspin following a mass exodus of the site’s staff, but was quickly promoted to editorial director.

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

Businessmediapost.com

Jim Rich Out As Editor-In-Chief Of G/O Media

Jim Rich has left his post as editorial director for G/O Media, owner of Deadspin, The Root, The Onion, Gizmodo, Jezebel and other titles. His departure occurred “pretty suddenly” last Friday, due to a clash of management styles, a G/O Media spokesperson says. There was no word yet on a...
BusinessAwful Announcing

Jim Rich out as G/O Media editorial director, reportedly over conflicts with ownership, CEO

Following the fallout of the Deadspin mass registrations in 2019 over ownership group G/O Media’s meddling in the site’s content and focus, the ownership group (established by equity fund Great Hill Partners, which bought the former Gawker Media sites (including Deadspin), The Onion and its associated sites, and other sites from Univision in April 2019) hired former New York Daily News/Huffington Post editor Jim Rich to revive the site as it’s new editor-in-chief.
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Deadspin EIC Jim Rich resigns in latest turmoil at G/O Media

Jim Rich, the former Daily News editor charged with bringing Deadspin back to life following a mass staff exodus, has resigned after just 18 months on the job, The Post has learned. Jim Spanfeller, CEO of Deadspin’s parent company G/O Media, announced the news to stunned staffers late Friday in...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Inside Shepard Smith’s Post-Fox News Crash on CNBC

Whether it’s a poor time slot, behind-the-scenes squabbles, an outdated news format, a slower post-Trump news cycle, or just a once-popular anchor taking his frustrations out on staffers, CNBC insiders have a lot of reasons for why Shepard Smith’s show has failed to capture major ratings. But one thing many agree on is that it has not met the bosses’ expectations.
MarketsDigiday

Media Buying Briefing: Why some media agencies are bowing out of pitches for this year’s Mediapalooza

Perhaps you’ve heard the word “mediapalooza” pop up again recently?. Seemingly every three years or so, a raft of advertising giants throw their accounts into review, roughly around the same time. First six years ago, then another wave about three years ago, and now a third wave — this one largely brought on by the tectonic changes to marketing and sales created by consumers’ habit changes during the global pandemic.

